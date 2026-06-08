Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 51,167 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,063 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,167 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $13,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,986,677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,098,823,000 after acquiring an additional 189,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $445,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,482 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,872,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $357,221,000 after acquiring an additional 169,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,380 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,718,000 after acquiring an additional 85,973 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,597,217 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $337,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,440 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC opened at $135.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.87 and a 200 day moving average of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 968.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.79. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $155.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Lattice Semiconductor's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $416,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,578,674.56. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $398,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $826,381.08. The trade was a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,097 shares of company stock worth $2,224,171. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $130.86.

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Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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