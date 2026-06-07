Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 72,922 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 72,922 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $62,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6%

TMUS opened at $178.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.02 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile introduced Dynamic CX , an AI-powered network optimization capability designed to automatically adapt in real time during high-demand events like concerts and sports matches, reinforcing its reputation for network quality and customer experience. T-Mobile Introduces Dynamic CX, AI-Powered Technology Designed to Help Keep Customers Connected During Summer’s Biggest Live Events

T-Mobile introduced , an AI-powered network optimization capability designed to automatically adapt in real time during high-demand events like concerts and sports matches, reinforcing its reputation for network quality and customer experience. Positive Sentiment: The company opened a global technology center in Hyderabad, India , with reports indicating plans to hire nearly 1,000 employees by 2027 , suggesting continued investment in technology talent and global scale. T-Mobile opens India tech centre, to hire nearly 1,000 by 2027

The company opened a , with reports indicating plans to hire nearly , suggesting continued investment in technology talent and global scale. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile also announced it will be an official sponsor of America250 , a high-visibility branding partnership tied to the U.S. semiquincentennial celebration, which could support marketing reach and brand goodwill. T-Mobile Partners with America250 to Commemorate the Nation’s 250th Anniversary

T-Mobile also announced it will be an , a high-visibility branding partnership tied to the U.S. semiquincentennial celebration, which could support marketing reach and brand goodwill. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted that TMUS outperformed peers despite broader losses, indicating relative strength, though the article did not point to a major new fundamental catalyst.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Freedom Capital upgraded T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, April 10th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here