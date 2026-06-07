Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 80,658 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 80,658 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $95,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.13.

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Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $2,420,214. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $303.05 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $307.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.10 and a 52-week high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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