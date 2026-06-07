Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 412,086 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 342,536 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Expedia Group worth $116,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Expedia Group alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 970.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $228.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. Expedia Group's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $256.00 to $253.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $284.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Expedia Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expedia Group wasn't on the list.

While Expedia Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here