Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174,072 shares of the company's stock after selling 69,545 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Howmet Aerospace worth $236,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $145,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $252.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.83 and a 200 day moving average of $231.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.51 and a twelve month high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.Howmet Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

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About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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