Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,718 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 63,709 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of American Water Works worth $19,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 803.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

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American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $124.63 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $129.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.57 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. American Water Works's payout ratio is 63.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $134.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $138.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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