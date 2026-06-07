Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Edison International $EIX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022,390 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,989 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Edison International worth $168,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,220,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,134,268,000 after purchasing an additional 480,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $803,407,000 after purchasing an additional 386,905 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $595,033,000 after purchasing an additional 801,082 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $339,311,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,496,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $329,924,000 after buying an additional 1,609,847 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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