Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH - Free Report) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,797 shares of the company's stock after selling 674,155 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Equitable worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 265,000 shares of the company's stock worth $12,625,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 34,640 shares of the company's stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,126 shares of the company's stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,534 shares of the company's stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $1,652,711.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 789,183 shares in the company, valued at $32,853,688.29. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 124,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,375.92. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,661 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,437. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 232.29% and a negative net margin of 7.26%.The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Equitable's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Equitable's dividend payout ratio is -42.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equitable from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Equitable from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitable from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equitable from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equitable

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc NYSE: EQH is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH - Free Report).

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