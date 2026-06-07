Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $126.54 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,400 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $126,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $595.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $620.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $524.13 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $692.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.10. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $556.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

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