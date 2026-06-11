Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,479 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 24,820 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in AGCO were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 8,694 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in AGCO by 29.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at AGCO

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. This trade represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGCO

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. AGCO Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.60 and a 12-month high of $143.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.50. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGCO's payout ratio is 11.57%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Further Reading

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