Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston $LW

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) by 187.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,527 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Lamb Weston worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 29.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,038 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 42,039 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,355 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 19.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 405.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 256,794 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 206,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 70.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,116 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company's stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,204 shares in the company, valued at $678,697.80. This trade represents a 40.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 136,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,561,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,148,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $210,541,792.20. This trade represents a 2.71% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 391,000 shares of company stock worth $16,270,790. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $67.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Lamb Weston's payout ratio is 71.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LW. Stephens began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lamb Weston, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lamb Weston wasn't on the list.

While Lamb Weston currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here