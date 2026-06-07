Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $43.04 Million Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,666 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 224,939 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $43,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,809,225,000 after buying an additional 23,351,183 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bank of America by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,448,816,000 after buying an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,774,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,169,062,000 after buying an additional 2,929,779 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,783,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,958,110,000 after buying an additional 1,105,833 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.Bank of America's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

Read Our Latest Report on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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