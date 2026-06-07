Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $64.67 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,693 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 241,257 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Veeva Systems worth $64,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Key Headlines Impacting Veeva Systems

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Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $172.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average of $195.74. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $148.05 and a one year high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $882.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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