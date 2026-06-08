Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,245 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 260,719 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Leonardo DRS worth $21,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,020,223 shares of the company's stock worth $34,779,000 after acquiring an additional 202,758 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 1,026.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 96,205 shares of the company's stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 87,661 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 44,872 shares of the company's stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,661,214 shares of the company's stock worth $166,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,596 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,484,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 11,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $521,025.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $476,166.63. This represents a 52.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sally Wallace sold 28,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $1,342,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,704,661.55. The trade was a 33.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 67,771 shares of company stock worth $3,104,615 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRS opened at $46.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $825.05 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 7.85%.Leonardo DRS's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Leonardo DRS's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DRS. Weiss Ratings cut Leonardo DRS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Leonardo DRS

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

Further Reading

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