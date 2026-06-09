Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $7.38 Million in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,979 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $7,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,669 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $592,015,000 after acquiring an additional 272,594 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 77.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,566 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $426,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,672,060 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $358,510,000 after acquiring an additional 416,167 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,262 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $216,317,000 after acquiring an additional 82,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company's stock.

Get JBHT alerts: Sign Up

J.B. Hunt Transport Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total value of $516,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,752.80. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 1,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.75, for a total transaction of $318,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 91,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,802. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $4,736,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of JBHT opened at $288.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company's fifty day moving average is $246.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $289.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBHT

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider J.B. Hunt Transport Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and J.B. Hunt Transport Services wasn't on the list.

While J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here