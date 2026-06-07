Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,330 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 757,832 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of eBay worth $41,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $255,294,000 after purchasing an additional 113,553 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,108 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,220,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,181.0% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 120,804 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,508 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $109.35 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $119.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay's payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,557.68. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,199,686.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,970,113.12. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 136,953 shares of company stock valued at $14,139,444 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. President Capital lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

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