Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,947 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,036,371 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $87,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,994,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,381 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,594,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0%

SCHW stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.30.

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Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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