Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,130 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 52,476 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $24,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts: Sign Up

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.1%

CBRE stock opened at $131.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.22. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $174.27. The company's 50 day moving average price is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,944 shares of company stock worth $387,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CBRE Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CBRE Group wasn't on the list.

While CBRE Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here