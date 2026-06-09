Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bunge Global SA $BG

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,676 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $9,007,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Bunge Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,039 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 7,194 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,786 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,691 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bunge Global Trading Down 0.8%

BG stock opened at $125.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.66. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.86. Bunge Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Bunge Global's revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Bunge Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.67.

Get Our Latest Report on BG

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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