Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,975 Shares of Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT - Free Report) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,877 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ingevity worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGVT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,298,661 shares of the company's stock worth $71,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,524 shares of the company's stock worth $65,650,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,158 shares of the company's stock worth $65,758,000 after buying an additional 79,059 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 933,455 shares of the company's stock worth $51,517,000 after buying an additional 308,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 674,716 shares of the company's stock worth $37,238,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Ingevity

In other news, SVP Terrance M. Dyer sold 496 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $33,971.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $493,264.98. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Ingevity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingevity from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $80.00.

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Ingevity Stock Down 1.3%

NGVT opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. Ingevity Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $79.29.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 207.82% and a negative net margin of 10.55%.The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $254.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingevity Corporation will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

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