Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Macy's, Inc. $M

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,144 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Macy's worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy's by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Macy's by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,066 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy's by 41.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy's by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy's by 4.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts: Sign Up

Macy's Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE M opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Macy's, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Macy's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Insider Transactions at Macy's

In other Macy's news, CEO Olivier Bron sold 7,228 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $129,525.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,892.80. This trade represents a 25.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 50,044 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $896,788.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,374.72. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,967 shares of company stock worth $1,705,276. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore set a $22.00 price target on Macy's in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Macy's in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Macy's from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy's in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on M

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Macy's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Macy's wasn't on the list.

While Macy's currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here