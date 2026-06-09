Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 126,459 Shares of SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,742 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 126,459 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,924,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $6,284,000. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,389.48. The trade was a 38.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $910,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 77,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,092,804.81. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,889. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Trading Down 1.3%

SEIC opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.97. SEI Investments Company has a 12 month low of $75.08 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $83.63.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.82 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 31.17%.The firm's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 118.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. SEI Investments's payout ratio is 17.75%.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SEI Investments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEI Investments wasn't on the list.

While SEI Investments currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here