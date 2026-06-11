Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 21,433 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,474 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 21,433 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in MasTec were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,927 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the construction company's stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at MasTec

In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,764. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $335.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.58 and a twelve month high of $441.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.77.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MasTec from $320.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $459.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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