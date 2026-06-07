Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 427,787 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,359,447 shares of the bank's stock after selling 427,787 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Citizens Financial Group worth $79,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 513 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 632.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,703.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CFG stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Financial Group

Insider Activity

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $376,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,640.40. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $769,494.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 165,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,632,956.84. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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