Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,297 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,430 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Rockwell Automation worth $65,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,563.98. This represents a 96.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total value of $1,133,039.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,591.76. This represents a 15.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 12,308 shares of company stock worth $5,339,812 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of ROK opened at $446.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $305.44 and a one year high of $468.11. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $418.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.Rockwell Automation's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $445.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.16.

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Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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