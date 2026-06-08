Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 44,446 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,767 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,446 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in DoorDash were worth $12,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 164 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $156.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.30 and a twelve month high of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company's 50 day moving average is $162.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. DoorDash's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,891,850. This represents a 52.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $441,046.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 128,216 shares in the company, valued at $20,615,850.64. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 68,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,914,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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