Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 60,515 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE - Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 60,515 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RARE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 4,653 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $110,601.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,512,227.53. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shehnaaz Suliman sold 5,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $144,188.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $702,129.12. This represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,103 shares of company stock valued at $478,186. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.37. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.35). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 91.03%.The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $158.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company's commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also

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