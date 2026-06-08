Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,114 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 478,267 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,040,000.62. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $121.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.87 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.50.

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About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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