Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Equinix were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Equinix by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Get Equinix alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,206,116.16. This represents a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total transaction of $4,010,517.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,239.52. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 11,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,054 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $1,038.33 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,063.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $920.63. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is currently 142.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinix wasn't on the list.

While Equinix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here