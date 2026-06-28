Louisbourg Investments Inc. Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,466 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 1.2% of Louisbourg Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Louisbourg Investments Inc.'s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Lucy Clarke purchased 1,896 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,976.29. The trade was a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $265.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $240.61 and a 12 month high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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