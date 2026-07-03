Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 11.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,146 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 150.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 27.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT alerts: Sign Up

Sabra Healthcare REIT Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $20.16 on Friday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $211.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is 190.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $19.00 price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sabra Healthcare REIT

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sabra Healthcare REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sabra Healthcare REIT wasn't on the list.

While Sabra Healthcare REIT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here