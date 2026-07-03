Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 244.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 146.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,163.80. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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