Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,200 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 43,807 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 66,525 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $7,650,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Blackstone by 8.8% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 16,839 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $28,264,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $73,233.72. This trade represents a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 765,111 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,001.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,882,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,039,270.30. This trade represents a 10.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,252,345 shares of company stock worth $209,789,893. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus lowered their price target on Blackstone from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Blackstone from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $115.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm's fifty day moving average is $120.62 and its 200 day moving average is $129.22. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.73 and a 52 week high of $190.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Blackstone's payout ratio is currently 118.67%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report).

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