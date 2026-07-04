Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Calix, Inc $CALX

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,700 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Calix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,813 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CALX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Calix from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Calix from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Calix from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calix

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. Calix, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $279.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix, Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,644,188 shares in the company, valued at $71,127,572.88. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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