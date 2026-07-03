Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 4,144.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $342.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.07 and a 200 day moving average of $292.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.60 and a 12 month high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 34,981 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,610 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Jabil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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