Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 17,800 MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,800 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $5,727,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock worth $573,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,896 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $347,792,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,357,000. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $81,514,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 52.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,175 shares of the construction company's stock worth $217,529,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MTZ shares. CICC Research began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MasTec from $348.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $493.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $459.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Trading Down 1.9%

MasTec stock opened at $396.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.30 and a 200-day moving average of $310.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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