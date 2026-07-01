Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 21,900 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,478.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,495,907.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,297,803.32. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $69.21 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company's 50-day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 69.44%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $321.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

See Also

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