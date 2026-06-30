Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 23,300 Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 818,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,095,000 after purchasing an additional 55,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 852,403 shares of the company's stock worth $54,247,000 after purchasing an additional 181,975 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2,821,294.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 987,488 shares of the company's stock worth $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 987,453 shares during the last quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 42.6% in the third quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC now owns 55,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 7,875.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 179,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,455,250. The trade was a 22.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.62. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $110.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Warrior Met Coal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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