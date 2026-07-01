Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 39,300 CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YOU. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 867 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 329.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CLEAR Secure Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $62.73. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.08.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $260,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $449,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,967.80. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,962 shares of company stock worth $1,360,146 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

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CLEAR Secure Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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