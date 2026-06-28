Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,700 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,820 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,210 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,172 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $21,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 17.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO David Gregory Jordan sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.46, for a total value of $611,008.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,071.10. This trade represents a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,025 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $605,423.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,165,514.80. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $4,935,282. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about TD SYNNEX

Here are the key news stories impacting TD SYNNEX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $341.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded TD SYNNEX from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $166.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $277.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of SNX opened at $266.17 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $249.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.17. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $133.71 and a twelve month high of $296.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.71. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $19.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TD SYNNEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TD SYNNEX wasn't on the list.

While TD SYNNEX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here