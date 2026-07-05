Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1,176.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 59.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDP. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of COPT Defense Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDP

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $126,994.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,141.14. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

CDP stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $200.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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