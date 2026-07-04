Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 33,800 Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 80.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 142.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Kennametal

In other news, VP Carlonda R. Reilly sold 12,013 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $397,870.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,736.16. This trade represents a 32.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 5,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $197,238.72. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $163,670.76. This trade represents a 54.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,326. Insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Kennametal Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE KMT opened at $33.48 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $43.81. The company's 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $592.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $568.03 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Kennametal's payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMT. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut shares of Kennametal from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kennametal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $47.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $37.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kennametal

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company's product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

Further Reading

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