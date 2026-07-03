Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 41,100 Vontier Corporation $VNT

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 7.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company's stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. Vontier Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.21 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 25.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Vontier's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vontier from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vontier

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

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