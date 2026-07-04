Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.21 Million in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,600 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 653.2% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,018.41. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.63 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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