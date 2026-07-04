Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.21 Million in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Post by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 332.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,186 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $649,839.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,586,990.35. The trade was a 29.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.05% of the company's stock.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE POST opened at $92.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average of $99.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.37 and a twelve month high of $117.28.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Post had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.01%.Post's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Post News

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Positive Sentiment: Post Holdings beat analyst EPS estimates in its latest quarter, reporting $1.94 per share versus $1.73 expected, and revenue rose 4.7% year over year, showing continued underlying growth.

Post Holdings beat analyst EPS estimates in its latest quarter, reporting $1.94 per share versus $1.73 expected, and revenue rose 4.7% year over year, showing continued underlying growth. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s revenue of $2.04 billion missed Wall Street’s $2.08 billion estimate, which may be offsetting the earnings beat in investor sentiment.

The company’s revenue of $2.04 billion missed Wall Street’s $2.08 billion estimate, which may be offsetting the earnings beat in investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently expect Post Holdings to earn 7.57 EPS for the full fiscal year, suggesting the market is still focused on execution against full-year guidance rather than a new near-term headline.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Post from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Post from $127.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Post from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Post

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

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