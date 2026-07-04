Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.24 Million in Valvoline $VVV

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,900 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,621.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 90.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis acquired 10,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.80 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,655. This represents a 44.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan L. Caldwell sold 2,851 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,918 shares in the company, valued at $836,720. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,100 shares of company stock worth $450,877. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVV

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.67 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 5.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valvoline

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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