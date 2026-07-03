Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.35 Million in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 79,461 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,585 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,023 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SolarEdge Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $305.49 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Chairman More Avery sold 2,566 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $99,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 295,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,448,890.04. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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