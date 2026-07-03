Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.51 Million in WEX Inc. $WEX

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,900 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 237 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of WEX by 368.1% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WEX by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 371 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 4,837.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In related news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.95 per share, for a total transaction of $214,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,953.15. The trade was a 9.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $173,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,228,193.92. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $146.40 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $142.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.92. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.29 and a 12-month high of $186.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.96 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.950-19.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.930-5.130 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

WEX declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on WEX in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered WEX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered WEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEX from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $172.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEX

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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