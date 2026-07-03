Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.52 Million in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,900 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Black Hills by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,516 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,211 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,089 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BKH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Black Hills from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKH

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average is $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Black Hills Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.79 and a 12-month high of $78.69.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.19 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.703 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Black Hills's dividend payout ratio is 73.18%.

Insider Activity at Black Hills

In other news, Director Robert P. Otto sold 4,109 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $304,969.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $807,958.92. This trade represents a 27.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

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