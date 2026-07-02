Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.67 Million in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,567,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,660,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,573,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,591,000 after buying an additional 176,463 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 319,748 shares of the company's stock worth $15,975,000 after acquiring an additional 59,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $1,190,000.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $62.44. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.74.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "hold" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 4,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company's stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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